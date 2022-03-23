Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

