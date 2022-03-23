Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.02

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $5.81. Immunovant shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunovant by 23,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

