Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Johnson Rice currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.27.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.