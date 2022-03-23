Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$4.09. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 109,997 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.76.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

