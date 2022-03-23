Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 114,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 15,843,905 shares.The stock last traded at $102.39 and had previously closed at $103.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,874,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,125,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,914,000 after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

