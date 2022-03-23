InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 198,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 246,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
IFRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89.
InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InflaRx (IFRX)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.