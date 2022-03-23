InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 198,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 246,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

