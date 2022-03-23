Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Buys 12,548 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,213.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 755,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 522,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 220.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

