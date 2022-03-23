Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 74,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,844. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,526 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

