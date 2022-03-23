Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 74,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,844. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.