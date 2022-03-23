Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TDG traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $665.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,623. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $638.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

