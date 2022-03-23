Insider Selling: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Insider Sells 116,411 Shares of Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 4,406,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,303. The firm has a market cap of $613.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

