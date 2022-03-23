Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

