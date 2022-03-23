Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 13,000 shares valued at $1,361,310. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,913 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

