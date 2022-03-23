Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

