Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.