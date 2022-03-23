Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

