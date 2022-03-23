Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

