Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

