Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 5,175 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 442,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000.

NULV opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

