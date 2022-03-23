Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 76,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Intel by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 406,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

