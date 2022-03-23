Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

