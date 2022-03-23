Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.87

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

