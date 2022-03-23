Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.87

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.