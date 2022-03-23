International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

