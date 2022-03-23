International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,632 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

