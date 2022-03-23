International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,441.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

