International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock opened at $247.99 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

