International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

