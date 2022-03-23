International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

