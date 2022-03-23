International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher Sells 19,800 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,976 shares in the company, valued at C$873,568.80.

Anton J. Drescher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Anton J. Drescher sold 1,800 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$2,394.00.

Shares of ITH stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$263.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.63.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.