Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

