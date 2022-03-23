Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 30,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 56,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.44. 1,718,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,006. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

