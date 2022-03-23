Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stock Holdings Decreased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 214,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 66,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Banta Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM remained flat at $$22.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,979. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

