Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after purchasing an additional 379,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $$21.06 during trading on Wednesday. 1,104,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

