Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.04

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.04 and traded as high as $73.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 12,418 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

