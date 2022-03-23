Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $11.11. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 280,026 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.