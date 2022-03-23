Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $11.11. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 280,026 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
