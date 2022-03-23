Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,919,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

