Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Unite Group (UTG)

3/21/2022 – The Unite Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($16.32) to GBX 1,220 ($16.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – The Unite Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

