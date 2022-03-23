Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Unite Group (UTG)

The Unite Group (LON: UTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/21/2022 – The Unite Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($16.32) to GBX 1,220 ($16.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – The Unite Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.32) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
