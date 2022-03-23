Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

