Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 18,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,516,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after buying an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

