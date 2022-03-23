Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $11.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average is $264.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.41 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

