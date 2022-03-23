Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 8,130,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

