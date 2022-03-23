Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.30. 1,851,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.68 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

