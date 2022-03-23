Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,749,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.