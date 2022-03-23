iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after buying an additional 1,007,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

