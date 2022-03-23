iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 236,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,439. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35.

