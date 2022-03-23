iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 722,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 56,313,754 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

