iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,799,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

