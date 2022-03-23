iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.39. 5,504,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

