iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. 16,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

