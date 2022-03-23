iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.32. 596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 568,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

