ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective on the stock.

ITVPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

ITV stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. ITV has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

